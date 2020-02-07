Global  

Department of Telecommunications orders Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to clear dues by 11.59 pm on Friday

Zee News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and other telecom companies to clear their dues by 11.59 pm on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

After SC order, govt asks telecom companies to clear dues by midnight

The department of telecom (DoT) on Friday ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to pay their AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues by 11:59 pm Friday. The...
IndiaTimes

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the department of telecom (DoT) has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel.
IndiaTimes

