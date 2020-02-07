Department of Telecommunications orders Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to clear dues by 11.59 pm on Friday

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and other telecom companies to clear their dues by 11.59 pm on Friday.



After SC order, govt asks telecom companies to clear dues by midnight The department of telecom (DoT) on Friday ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to pay their AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues by 11:59 pm Friday.

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago



DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the department of telecom (DoT) has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel.

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



