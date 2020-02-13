Global  

U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the U.S. battle with the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker.
