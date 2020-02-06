Global  

Coronavirus Not Rising Dramatically Outside China Despite Hubei Spike: WHO

RTTNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases are not increasing significantly outside China despite a quick rise in the number of deaths and infections in Hubei province, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Hubei Province, the center of the deadly virus, reported 242 new deaths on Wednesday, which was more than double the figures of the previous highest death toll in a day. This increase is largely down to a change
 Cases of coronavirus infections are not rising dramatically outside China apart from on a cruise liner now quarantined off a Japanese port, the World Health Organization's emergency measures director said on Thursday.

