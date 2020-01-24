Global  

BANK OF AMERICA: An 'extreme' shift in the market is coming, and investors should buy these 23 cheap stocks before they get snapped up

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BANK OF AMERICA: An 'extreme' shift in the market is coming, and investors should buy these 23 cheap stocks before they get snapped up· Low-cost value stocks have long been left in the dust by more expensive growth stocks. But Bank of America's Jill Carey Hall says that's about to change.
· She says there are two reasons: First, when returns for value stocks get this bad, they soon rebound. Second, the economy is in a "recovery" phase that also helps value...
