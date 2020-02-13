Global  

Serena Williams joins job platform for working moms as advisor

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Serena Williams has joined The Mom Project, a job site platform that promotes the hiring and retention of working mothers, as a strategic advisor. "I'm calling on CEOs, heads of people and business leaders big and small. It doesn't matter whether you're a team of 1 or 100,000; if you're hiring, are you considering hiring moms?” said Williams, the mother of a two-year-old daughter. The Mom Project job has partnerships with companies including Facebook, Nike, Invesco, Etsy, JLL, Gap, Delta, Uber,…
