Jennifer Lopez inks deal with DSW parent company

Jennifer Lopez will launch a line of footwear and handbags in a new deal with DSW parent Designer Brands Inc. The $3.18 billion Columbus-based chain (NYSE: DBI) will partner with Lopez to develop and produce the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection, which will be sold exclusively at DSW stores and on its website. Footwear will debut in spring 2020, and handbags will follow. As retailers have evolved in an e-commerce world, Designer Brands has introduced new ideas to stay relevant, including nail salons…


