Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jennifer Lopez inks deal with DSW parent company

Jennifer Lopez inks deal with DSW parent company

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez will launch a line of footwear and handbags in a new deal with DSW parent Designer Brands Inc. The $3.18 billion Columbus-based chain (NYSE: DBI) will partner with Lopez to develop and produce the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection, which will be sold exclusively at DSW stores and on its website. Footwear will debut in spring 2020, and handbags will follow. As retailers have evolved in an e-commerce world, Designer Brands has introduced new ideas to stay relevant, including nail salons…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez Is Serena Williams' Style Icon

Jennifer Lopez Is Serena Williams' Style Icon 01:01

 Jennifer Lopez Is Serena Williams' Style Icon Williams is a huge fan of Lopez's style and hopes she looks as good as the singer when she is 50 years old. Serena Williams, via statement Williams has just launched her new S by Serena collection, which is showing during New York Fashion Week, and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Hustle to the Top [Video]Jennifer Lopez's Hustle to the Top

It’s time to look over Jenny from the Block’s hustle to the top. We off the block this year, went from a little to a lot this year!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:42Published

These Are the Most-Wanted Celebrity Bodies [Video]These Are the Most-Wanted Celebrity Bodies

If you look on Instagram trying to find inspiration for your fitness journey, you might want to look like a celebrity. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the most-wanted celebrity bodies.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez Signs Major Touring Deal With Live Nation

Following her successful co-headlining performance at the Super Bowl, the 'On the Floor' singer inks a multi-year touring deal with the giant concert promoter.
AceShowbiz

Jennifer Lopez & Live Nation Team Up For Multi-Year Touring Deal

Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the road in the coming years and you can expect to get tickets through Live Nation. Billboard reports that the 50-year-old star...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RLSmithBiz1st

Robin Smith DSW parent company inks deal with Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/qFqkvDUShB 22 hours ago

funtasian

Jeannie RT @ABCAirPower: Hustler: Jennifer Lopez inks new deal for footwear and handbag line for DSW 23 hours ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Hustler: Jennifer Lopez inks new deal for footwear and handbag line for DSW 23 hours ago

DBuchananBiz1st

Doug Buchanan RT @columbusbiz1st: .@JLo is teaming up with @dsw_us https://t.co/LvAhx8Q1El 1 day ago

densilporteous

Densil Porteous RT @TNaveraBiz1st: .@JLo is launching a shoe and handbag collection through Columbus' $DBI: https://t.co/LDzSJVJNai 1 day ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First .@JLo is teaming up with @dsw_us https://t.co/LvAhx8Q1El 1 day ago

TNaveraBiz1st

Tristan Navera .@JLo is launching a shoe and handbag collection through Columbus' $DBI: https://t.co/LDzSJVJNai 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.