Roku rallies as it beats the Street and makes a bold prediction

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Roku shares rallied in afterhours trading on Thursday, rising about 9 percent after it announced new highs in revenue and active accounts. The Los Gatos-based maker of streaming media equipment reported $411.2 million dollars in revenue for Q4, a 49 percent increase that beat Wall Street’s $391.6 million estimate. Active accounts jumped to 36.9 million — with 4.6 million added in the fourth quarter alone out of 9.8 million added overall in 2019. Roku did see a slight loss of 13 cents per share,…
👓 View full article
