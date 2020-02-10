Global  

Graduate programs pivot to address cybersecurity, analytics, health management, retail

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
While the MBA is the most common graduate business degree, Triad universities have stepped up with a variety of other more specialized master’s degrees to prepare students and working professionals for lucrative business careers. With the digitalization of everything in today’s economy, Triad universities are addressing business needs and providing opportunities for students with master’s degrees in computer science and information technology, including programs in the growth field of cybersecurity.…
