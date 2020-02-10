Global  

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors bet emerging markets will weather coronavirus impact

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020
Investors are edging back into emerging markets, even though worries about the coronavirus' impact on global economic growth have clouded prospects for the boom-and-bust asset class.
News video: Wall St. hits record highs as virus fears ease

Wall St. hits record highs as virus fears ease 01:40

 Wall Street set record-closing highs for the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors cheered signs that the worst of China's coronavirus scare could be behind us. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures [Video]Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures

Asian shares reversed losses on Monday and moved back toward a three-week top as China's persistent efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors, although Japanese..

Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street [Video]Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street

Stocks didn't move far on Friday as coronavirus fears encouraged investors not to make any big moves ahead of a long holiday weekend. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.

Wall Street set for subdued open as investors weigh coronavirus risks

Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last week's strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus...
Reuters

S&P/ASX 200 rallies into the afternoon session, BBN PPE results disappoint

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) is up 0.34% or 24 points higher at 7,127.2 at around 1.25pm this afternoon. Smallcap stocks BBN and PPE are down 7.8% and...
Proactive Investors


