Rocket Lab chosen by NASA to launch Pathfinder Mission to the Moon

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Rocket Lab chosen by NASA to launch Pathfinder Mission to the MoonRocket Lab has been selected by NASA as the provider for a small satellite mission to the same lunar orbit targeted for Gateway.Gateway is an orbiting outpost that astronauts would visit before descending to the surface of the Moon...
News video: 3 Things NASA Wants From New Astronauts

3 Things NASA Wants From New Astronauts 01:05

 NASA is hiring new astronauts for their next round of missions, and anyone with a few requirements can apply.

