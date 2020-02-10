Rocket Lab chosen by NASA to launch Pathfinder Mission to the Moon

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rocket Lab has been selected by NASA as the provider for a small satellite mission to the same lunar orbit targeted for Gateway.Gateway is an orbiting outpost that astronauts would visit before descending to the surface of the Moon... Rocket Lab has been selected by NASA as the provider for a small satellite mission to the same lunar orbit targeted for Gateway.Gateway is an orbiting outpost that astronauts would visit before descending to the surface of the Moon... 👓 View full article

