White House economic adviser says coronavirus outbreak could 'maybe' impact U.S. GDP in first quarter

Reuters India Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could "maybe" knock two- to three-tenths of a percent off U.S. GDP in the first quarter.
