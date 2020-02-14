The Trump administration targets Airbus with new European Union tariffs
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () · *The Trump administration announced it would follow through with threats to slap steep tariffs on the European Union on Friday.*
· *The move marked the latest effort to penalize the bloc in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. *
· *Tariffs will rise from 10% to 15% on aircraft imported from the EU, like Airbus,...
The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced last month that tariffs as high as 100 percent could be added to products such as Irish and Scotch whiskeys, Cognac, and Parmesan cheese as soon as mid-February.
European aerospace group Airbus said on Saturday it deeply regretted the U.S. decision to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union and said... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India