Jules..Want to be a granny and not have to work RT @DickieWoo: You would think that even @BorisJohnson would realise that his fans hoped Britain might benefit from this. But no BBC News -… 3 seconds ago

John Ottaway Yet more of Britain, #TakingBackControl... #HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/UIrJCfkNQk 59 seconds ago

Withdraw Article 50 🇪🇺 HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/YVwW0njT5u 1 minute ago

Global Analytica Britain in talks with China over offer to build HS2 in five years 'for less money' https://t.co/y5e8S9OSHO 2 minutes ago

Annette RT @neil_bagnall: Carillion, Costain and Balfour Beatty need to get realistic or move aside. They are old, has been companies. #HS2 @Iromg… 2 minutes ago

BirdOnTheWire3🇪🇺🕷#FBPE. RT @grahambsi: HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - Is this the Brexit ‘Global Britain’ we were promised? Tra… 2 minutes ago

name cannot be blank RT @BBCNews: HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/PU7Zc0qrTP 2 minutes ago