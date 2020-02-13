Podcast: Health care leaders discuss California Northstate's Elk Grove plans
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () The Sacramento Business Journal's annual Health Care Leadership Forum highlights the issues, concerns and opportunities for change in the local health care industry. This live panel discussion includes four health care system leaders in the region. The event was held Feb. 6 at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento. In this episode of the podcast series, panelists share their thoughts on the $750 million, 250-bed teaching hospital that for-profit California Northstate University has proposed in Elk Grove. The…
'Self-care' is often associated with pricey indulgences like massages and lavish vacations. But according to HuffPost, laying down big bucks for such care just isn't realistic. Fortunately, there are..