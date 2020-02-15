Indian buffalo jockey compared to Usain Bolt as he clocks record

Khaleej Times #Indian buffalo jockey compared to #UsainBolt as he clocks record https://t.co/a8ain80fXj https://t.co/BMiDosfu85 11 minutes ago valkiria con burka RT @arabnews: Indian sports authorities announced Saturday they will hold trials for a #buffalo jockey whose record-setting performance in… 3 hours ago Arab News Indian sports authorities announced Saturday they will hold trials for a #buffalo jockey whose record-setting perfo… https://t.co/TPwJa7jkPA 4 hours ago Phoenix Yo ma country man has broken Usain Bolts record and this monumental achievement took place in my ancestral house ,… https://t.co/pl8g5QPT2k 17 hours ago