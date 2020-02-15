Jonathan Harrison RT @Stop_The_EU: A Chinese railway company could be about to take over construction of the troubled HS2 rail link. The British gov't is in… 13 seconds ago James robertson HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/FhPImAl6g6 4 minutes ago Corinne T. RT @benedictrogers: Is there seriously no one else who could build our national infrastructure? BBC News - HS2: UK in talks with China ove… 9 minutes ago Sue White RT @jameshirst91: Britain in talks with China over offer to build HS2 in five years 'for less money' https://t.co/I1i4NTa48t 10 minutes ago Ken Hughes RT @SputnikInt: UK government in talks with China over construction of HS2 https://t.co/bNu7wjSlz5 14 minutes ago BBC World Business HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/SVdsgMFjHc 21 minutes ago Michael .E🔑🏠 HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - BBC News https://t.co/103ooj4Vvq #PropertyNews 30 minutes ago Cde Lawpi🇿🇼🇿 RT @TChivese: Come here Zimbabwe.....varungu vamunonamata... “You will find that the Chinese way is to seek solutions, not linger on obsta… 31 minutes ago