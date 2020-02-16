Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source

Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
France's Alstom SA is close to clinching a deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business which will give the unit an enterprise value of $7 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit - WSJ

Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing...
Reuters India

Bombardier to sell train-making division to French multinational Alstom: report

Bombardier Inc. has reached a preliminary deal to sell its transportation division to France-based Alstom SA for more than $7 billion US, the Wall Street...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.