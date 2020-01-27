Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory

German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A German court has temporarily halted the site preparation for Tesla Inc.'s first electric car factory in Europe.

The Higher Administrative Court for Berlin-Brandenburg ordered Tesla to stop clearing trees on the wooded site near Berlin until it considers an environmental group's appeal. In a statement Sunday, the court said it had to issue the injunction because otherwise Tesla might have completed the work over the next three days.

A lower court in Germany ruled last week that Tesla could clear the trees for its factory. But the environmental group Green League Brandenburg appealed, citing the potential for the factory to pollute the area's drinking water and other issues. In its statement, the higher court said there is no reason to assume that the Green League's appeal won't succeed.

German officials celebrated in November when Palo Alto, California-based Tesla decided to build its first European factory in the country. Tesla said the new plant will build batteries and vehicles, starting with the upcoming Model Y SUV. The company had hoped to complete the factory in the middle of next year.

Last month, German officials said 187 pounds of World War II ammunition had been found at the site as Tesla began clearing it.

Tesla has two other vehicle factories in the U.S. and China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Clarifies German Tesla Factory Water Usage Amount [Video]Elon Musk Clarifies German Tesla Factory Water Usage Amount

Elon Musk clarifies how much water the Tesla factory in Germany will use after residents protest about concerns that it was excessive.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory

A German court has temporarily halted the site preparation for Tesla Inc.'s first electric car factory in Europe. The Higher Administrative Court for...
SeattlePI.com

German court halts forest site preparation for Tesla factory

The court said it had to issue the injunction because otherwise Tesla might have completed the tree-felling work over the next three days.
The Age


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web German court halts forest site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/iTqtOj6Jul https://t.co/ttHHoZBaHM 1 minute ago

SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi German court halts site preparation for #Tesla factory: ABC News » #Technology Source: Read More… Em#AIl address Ph… https://t.co/TKKgFsrcBv 30 minutes ago

ShoreEJV

Liz V German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/CJVZvvPSSI 51 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory after environmental group appeals https://t.co/772uHmIyTZ https://t.co/5bcJSsu7Jd 1 hour ago

NewsLitty

LittyNews German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/oOyLRH5lNx https://t.co/9xjYh5tgqn 1 hour ago

BusTrav

Business Travel News German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory : https://t.co/I2LgyWbMGJ #businesstravel #travel 2 hours ago

gene038

Eugene Chin German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/92D5QW9WDa 2 hours ago

erinnburke

EB RT @seattletimes: A German court has temporarily halted the site preparation for Tesla Inc.'s first electric car factory in Europe. https:/… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.