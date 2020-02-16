Christchurch mosque attack livestream: Why Facebook continues to fail Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When mosque worshippers in Christchurch were killed last March, New Zealand was shocked to find footage of the event was live streamed on the world's biggest social media website.The video stayed up for hours, remaining in the feeds... When mosque worshippers in Christchurch were killed last March, New Zealand was shocked to find footage of the event was live streamed on the world's biggest social media website.The video stayed up for hours, remaining in the feeds... 👓 View full article

