Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Resolute Mining takes advantage of strong gold price to forward sell 30,000 ounces

Resolute Mining takes advantage of strong gold price to forward sell 30,000 ounces

Proactive Investors Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) has taken advantage of strength in the gold price to extend its US dollar dominated gold hedge position for the first half of 2021 - forward selling 30,000 ounces of gold at an average price of US$1,590 per ounce. Managing director and CEO John Welborn said Resolute continued to successfully maximise operating cash flows through responsible hedging strategies. He said: “Incremental expansion of our US dollar hedging position at levels which are significantly above our budgeted gold price, protects and supports Resolute’s near-term cash flows. “Resolute’s hedging program has strong support from our syndicate banks as our modest hedge book protects the Company’s balance sheet and supports our goldlinked revenues. “With long mine lives and large gold inventories, Resolute remains strongly leveraged to future upside in the gold price.” The hedging secures price certainty for a portion of the US dollar revenues generated from Resolute’s African gold mines, the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Forward gold sales program The sale will involve scheduled monthly deliveries of 5,000 ounces between January 2021 and June 2021. This extends Resolute’s existing US dollar forward gold sales program, which consisted of 115,000 ounces of gold forward sold at an average price of US$1,535 per ounce in scheduled monthly deliveries to June 2021. Resolute’s total gold hedge book at 17 February 2020, including the new US dollar gold hedges, consists of 225,000 ounces in monthly deliveries out to June 2021 representing less than 3% of ore reserves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai man shocked after finding gold ring inside his hot dog

Thai man shocked after finding gold ring inside his hot dog 01:19

 A man was shocked after biting into a gold RING inside a grilled sausage that he got from a street food truck. Sutthirak Chaileam, 32, bought several hot dogs from a market in Samut Prakan, central Thailand on February 3. The mechanic took them home and kept them in his kitchen cupboard before...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India [Video]Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India

CCTV footage captured armed robbers stealing 30 kilograms of gold from the office of a non-banking financial company in Ludhiana, Punjab. Police said five armed men entered the premises at 11 am and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published

Glam Lab Wins the Oscar Gold Face Mask [Video]Glam Lab Wins the Oscar Gold Face Mask

Glam Lab wins the OSCAR GOLD (face mask). Just because we’re not celebrities doesn't mean we can't treat ourselves to some high glam at home! We checked out a face mask that covers your face in..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Perseus Mining guides to production growth as gold hits US$1,600

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) produced 134,980 ounces of gold in the December half at a weighted average all-in site cost (AISC) of US$942 per ounce. With the...
Proactive Investors

Pan African Resources earnings to double

How it's doing Earnings per share for the six months ended 31 December more than doubled to 1.14 US cents per share, the miner said in results released on 18...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.