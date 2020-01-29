Global  

General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.
GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it’s pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce...
Seattle Times

GM to scrap Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand

General Motors has decided to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.
SBS

