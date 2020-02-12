Global  

China's home price growth hits near two-year low as coronavirus spreads

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
New home prices in China grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in January, as the economy slows and a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak brings the country's property market to a standstill.
