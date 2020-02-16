Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source

Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
France's Alstom SA is close to clinching a deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business which will give the unit an enterprise value of $7 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source

France's Alstom SA is close to clinching a deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business which will give the unit an enterprise value of $7 billion, according to a...
Reuters

Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit - WSJ

Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyTransitLondon

MyTransit London Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source - The London Free Press: https://t.co/504huUw6P9 #TFL… https://t.co/UK5e19xft4 35 minutes ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source https://t.co/r7bYLkj786 40 minutes ago

kackiee

いつも悩んでる人 Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source https://t.co/Y4Kf8zHZNn https://t.co/l6KlLGO41M 1 hour ago

CaptBlueballs

SAMCRO RT @Reuters: Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source https://t.co/yPgROYVsvx https://t.co/3IKKz4g47h 2 hours ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX Bombardier nears deal to sell train unit: report https://t.co/5f0hrIMwCi 3 hours ago

DearWall

Dear Wallstreet Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source https://t.co/1zgGIC7X6m https://t.co/qyFAgnjEPG 4 hours ago

Manageria_biz

Manageria Alstom SA nears deal to acquire Bombardier Inc’s train unit https://t.co/8GSW8DAc8f https://t.co/LQY10szk2j 5 hours ago

Fix21576

Filippo Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit: source https://t.co/dsM7GnVaLG https://t.co/T2r8FzBRtZ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.