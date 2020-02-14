Global  

Singapore Trims Growth Outlook On China Coronavirus Outbreak

RTTNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Singapore's economic growth rose more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, but the government downgraded the growth outlook as the China coronavirus outbreak is expected to severely hurt the domestic economy.
News video: Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

 A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.

Nurses pay a heavy price as China fights coronavirus epidemic [Video]Nurses pay a heavy price as China fights coronavirus epidemic

Behind the coronavirus outbreak of China, there are thousands of nurses, mainly women, who are paying a very heavy price.

Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter [Video]Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter

The head of a leading hospital in China&apos;s central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and..

Have started pursuing matter with authorities: Indian embassy on stranded remains of Mumbai-based woman

The Indian embassy in Beijing on Monday responded to Mumbai-based dentist Puneet Mehra's appeal for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of his mother to...
Mid-Day

Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact

Apple Inc warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet a sales target set just three weeks ago amid lost production and weakening demand in China from the...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsBangkok PostAppleInsider

