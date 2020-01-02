Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > French TGV maker Alstom in talks to buy Bombardier rail unit

French TGV maker Alstom in talks to buy Bombardier rail unit

SeattlePI.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French train maker Alstom said Monday it is in talks to buy the rail business of Canadian engineering firm Bombardier, as it tries to bulk up to compete with big rivals, particularly from China.

Alstom, which makes the French TGV high-speed trains, said in a brief statement that the discussions are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

The move would give more heft to Alstom after its bid to merge with Germany's Siemens was blocked by European Union regulators worried that it would make it a dominant presence in the region.

The decision to nix that deal was criticized by some European governments who want to create large European companies in various sectors that are capable of competing with state-backed companies in China and as well as U.S. multinationals.

Buying Bombardier Transportation, for example, would help Alstom compete with China's CRRC, which has been growing its business outside of its home country.

Bombardier Transportation is focused on commuter trains and last year made almost CA$11 billion ($8.5 billion) in sales. A takeover could cost around $7 billion, according to reports including by the Wall Street Journal, which cited people saying a preliminary agreement had already been reached.

Shares in Bombardier have dropped some 70% since a peak in 2018, while Alstom's have risen 30% in the same period.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal 01:14

 French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks on the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bombardier, with a potential $7 billion deal. Ciara Lee reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

New year brings no end to French rail strikes [Video]New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French TGV maker Alstom in talks to buy Bombardier rail unit

PARIS (AP) — French train maker Alstom said Monday it is in talks to buy the rail business of Canadian engineering firm Bombardier, as it tries to bulk up to...
Seattle Times

Alstom nears deal to buy Bombardier's train unit - source

France's Alstom SA is close to clinching a deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business which will give the unit an enterprise value of $7 billion, according to a...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.