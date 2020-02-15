Global  

Fun facts about the mentors for the 2020 Mentoring Monday

bizjournals Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
One has traveled to every continent, including Antarctica. Another grew up in Ireland. Some are big music fans, attending multiple Grateful Dead concerts and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals. One has produced eight Broadway shows, and another lived in a camper for nine months with her husband, four kids and three dogs. The women who will be serving as mentors at the Feb. 24 Mentoring Monday will have a lot of career advice to offer, but they also have a lot of personal experience to share. Click…
Meet the KC mentors for 2020 Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

You could meet your future mentor on Feb. 24. That's the day of the Kansas City Business Journal's annual Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event. The event is designed...
bizjournals


