Banner Health adds orthopedic group to Phoenix network

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Phoenix-based Banner Health is buying an orthopedic practice that will add 27 new providers to its employed medical group. Banner signed a purchase agreement of The Orthopedic Clinic Association, or TOCA. Once the transaction is complete, the group will be named TOCA at Banner Health and maintain its existing offices in Tempe, Scottsdale, Glendale and Phoenix. Its 18 orthopedic physicians and nine physician assistants will have privileges at Banner hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers throughout… 👓 View full article

