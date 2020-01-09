Bombardier may be acquired by Paris-based train giant
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Paris-based Alstom announced intentions to acquire Montreal-based Bombardier Inc., which operates its Rail Control Solutions Group in Pittsburgh, in a $7 billion preliminary deal, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal. The deal could largely reduce the size of the global conglomerate, which has been weathering production and order issues in its core train unit and rising costs in its aviation units recently. The agreement could potentially cut Bombardier’s $9 billion in debt,…