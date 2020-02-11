Global  

Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter

Business Insider Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter**

· *Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million in Apple stock last quarter, new SEC filings show.*
· *The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is Apple's biggest shareholder with a 5.4% stake worth $72 billion.*
· *Buffett's lieutenants may have sold the shares to free up cash to invest in Kroger and Biogen.*
· *Apple stock has...
