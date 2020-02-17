Global  

Another major strategic shift for Linfield College

bizjournals Monday, 17 February 2020
The Linfield College Board of Trustees has approved a major strategic shift at the four-year independent school. The board on Saturday voted to change the school's name from Linfield College to Linfield University. The change will expand Linfield's ability to offer certain programs and degrees. “Linfield will remain a small, high-quality, liberal arts institution," said President Miles K. Davis in a statement. "Now, though, we will be able to expand by having schools and colleges within the…
