Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Tech-starved government seeks industry's best, brightest

Tech-starved government seeks industry's best, brightest

SeattlePI.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Denver (AP) — In this post-impeachment era of divisiveness and deadlock in the nation’s capital, Uncle Sam has a message for top U.S. technologists:

I Still Want You.

A Washington-based nerd strike force called the U.S. Digital Service is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-friendly for a tech-savvy U.S. public.

Launched after the 2013 crash of the Obama administration’s Healthcare.gov website, the USDS recruits the nation’s top tech talent for Peace Corps-style tours of duty to tackle the government’s most pressing information management and online security problems.

It has an increasingly rare distinction as an initiative supported by both the Obama and Trump administrations, according to current and former USDS staff and White House officials.

“We’ve been enthusiastic about USDS since Day One,” said Mathew Lira, a special assistant to Trump in the White House Office of American Innovation.

Early USDS projects — fixing the public-facing website of Obama’s Affordable Care Act, helping green card holders apply for renewals electronically — might not be top Trump administration priorities today.

But many projects continue: Enabling electronic access to health records for millions of Medicare patients and their doctors; building a robust and navigable Veterans Administration website; securing civilian agency and Defense Department websites.

“The government is incredibly short of engineers, designers and product managers,” said USDS Administrator Matt Cutts. “You can apply for a mortgage on your phone, but government services are another matter.”

The service also has spawned a growing civic tech movement assisting state and local governments as well as nonprofits.

Trump administration...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call? [Video]The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY. To celebrate the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published

Passport to Pimlico Movie (1949) Stanley Holloway, Betty Warren, Barbara Murray [Video]Passport to Pimlico Movie (1949) Stanley Holloway, Betty Warren, Barbara Murray

Passport to Pimlico Movie Trailer HD (1949) Plot synopsis: Residents of a part of London declare independence when they discover an old treaty. This leads to the need for a "Passport to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tech-starved government seeks industry's best, brightest

Denver (AP) — In this post-impeachment era of divisiveness and deadlock in the nation’s capital, Uncle Sam has a message for top U.S. technologists: I...
SeattlePI.com

Tech-starved government seeks industry’s best, brightest

Denver (AP) — In this post-impeachment era of divisiveness and deadlock in the nation’s capital, Uncle Sam has a message for top U.S. technologists: I Still...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

milou1st

Tony De Vos RT @gaz_catt: "Tech-Starved Government Seeks Industry's Best, Brightest" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/w2wURO321k #innovation 2 hours ago

gaz_catt

Gary Cattermole "Tech-Starved Government Seeks Industry's Best, Brightest" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/XsFSAFOSF2 #innovation 3 hours ago

girlsschoolalum

Girls School Alum RT @WTOP: A D.C.-based nerd strike force called the U.S. Digital Service is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software enginee… 7 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP A D.C.-based nerd strike force called the U.S. Digital Service is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and so… https://t.co/r4TN1IXr4r 7 hours ago

sbstarherald

Star-Herald U.S. Digital Service is seeking private-sector coders, programmers and software engineers to make government user-f… https://t.co/szGol1LrAI 8 hours ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Tech-starved government seeks industry’s best, brightest https://t.co/KgrPJAqDKb https://t.co/FLrrjQtgMO 10 hours ago

RoboDefenceBird

RobotDefenceBird Tech-Starved Government Seeks Industry's Best, Brightest https://t.co/M2dR01QZaN 10 hours ago

RoboDefenceBird

RobotDefenceBird Tech-starved government seeks industry's best, brightest https://t.co/kjOOsCs6Ai 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.