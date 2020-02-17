Global  

Video Game Makers Want to Get Players Off the Couch

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Tiffany Ruiz had tried various gyms, apps, workout routines and diets, all in an effort to get fit and lose some weight. “None of them worked because none of them kept my interest,” she said. Now, Ruiz is working out at least four times a week, thanks to a video game. In her bedroom, she […]
