Rox Resources drills 4 metres at 69 g/t gold at emerging Grace prospect

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Rox Resources Ltd (ASX:RXL) has received assay results from drilling underway at multiple prospects within its Youanim Gold Projec tin Western Australia. Highlights include 4 metres at 69.5 g/t gold from 28 metres at the Grace prospect, 4 metres at 7.4 g/t gold from 60 metres at Youanmi South, and 24 metres at 1.5 g/t gold from 56 metres at United NE. Drilling is ongoing at Grace with further assays expected, furthermore, Rox has recently engaged a second RC drilling rig for the Grace Prospect. Additional drilling to realise Grace’s potential Rox’s managing director Alex Passmore said: “We are very pleased with the initial results from the Grace Prospect drill out. “Several parallel lodes within shear zones (in granite) are being delineated. “These extend from surface to around 60m vertical depth so far and remain open along strike and down dip.” The Grace Prospect is nearby to the historical Youanmi Main pit. 👓 View full article

