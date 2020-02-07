Amazon's Bezos launches $10bn fund to combat climate change

Global  

WASHINGTON: His company is often criticised for its environmental record, but Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said Monday that he was committing $10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change.
 Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he announced on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

