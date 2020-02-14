Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight

Global  

Reuters India Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.
News video: Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund 01:01

 Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he announced on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

