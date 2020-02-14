Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.
