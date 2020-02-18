Global  

Uber Whistleblower Takes On Silicon Valley, Armed With Stoic Philosophy

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
In 2017, Susan Fowler published a blog post that revealed Uber's misogynistic corporate culture — and helped change the world. In her memoir, she urges readers not to see her as a victim.
