Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > HSBC to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years

HSBC to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday it would shed $100 billion in assets, slashing the size of its investment bank and revamping its U.S. and European businesses - in a drastic overhaul that will mean 35,000 jobs cut over three years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gardener who planted orange tree seeds in 2005 ended 15 year wait for fruit (RAW) [Video]Gardener who planted orange tree seeds in 2005 ended 15 year wait for fruit (RAW)

A British gardener who planted orange seeds 15 years ago was delighted when the finally bore fruit -- outside in his freezing back garden in February. Alan Alford, 52, planted two orange trees in his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

'World's largest annual human migration' begins as three billion commutes expected ahead of Chinese New Year [Video]'World's largest annual human migration' begins as three billion commutes expected ahead of Chinese New Year

The temporality-added train for the upcoming Chinese New Year departs Beijing on January 10, marking the start of the travel season for the country's New Year celebrations. The video shows hundreds..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs, shed assets worth $100 billion

HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday it would shed $100 billion in assets, slashing the size of its investment bank and revamping its US and European businesses - in a...
IndiaTimes

HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul

HSBC Holdings PLC said on Tuesday it would shed $100 billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and revamp its U.S. and European businesses in a drastic...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN HSBC to shed assets worth $100 bln and slash 35,000 jobs over three years https://t.co/rjpHzdMTmQ 24 minutes ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate HSBC to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years https://t.co/xTdY6f6FpK 31 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul https://t.co/x4rsAKGUhu INVESTINGcom 37 minutes ago

GregAtkinson_jp

Greg Atkinson HSBC to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years https://t.co/jjjsRitkkp 53 minutes ago

DealStreetAsia

DealStreetAsia .@HSBC to shed assets worth $100b, lay off 35,000 people over three years https://t.co/t2p1YQprJ9 55 minutes ago

narahari350

Narahari HSBC Layoffs: HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs, shed assets worth $100 billion | International Business News – Times of India https://t.co/6pjwVYFIkM 55 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost In the US, #HSBC said it needed to improve returns and would close around a third of its 224 branches and target on… https://t.co/lWegAT2hV6 56 minutes ago

papernewsnetwrk

Paper News Network HSBC Layoffs: HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs, shed assets worth $100 billion | International Business News https://t.co/NAN9SuegFP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.