Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hague court to rule in $50 billion Yukos arbitration case

Hague court to rule in $50 billion Yukos arbitration case

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court is ruling Tuesday on whether to reinstate an international arbitration panel’s order for Russia to pay $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of former Russian oil giant Yukos.

The Hague District Court in 2016 quashed the 2014 compensation order by an international arbitration panel based in the Dutch city, saying the panel did not have jurisdiction because the case was based on an energy treaty that Russia had signed but not ratified.

The arbitration panel had ruled that Moscow seized control of Yukos in 2003 by hammering the company with massive tax claims. The move was seen as an attempt to silence Yukos CEO Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The Yukos shareholders called the Hague court’s decision “fundamentally flawed” and launched an appeal. The Hague Court of Appeal is scheduled to issue a written ruling in the case on Tuesday.

The 2014 arbitration ruling said that Russia was not acting in good faith when it levied the massive claims against Yukos, even though some of the company’s tax arrangements might have been questionable.

The state launched “a full assault on Yukos and its beneficial owners in order to bankrupt Yukos and appropriate its assets while, at the same time, removing Mr. Khodorkovsky from the political arena,” the arbitrators said.

Khodorkovsky was arrested at gunpoint as he boarded a plane in Siberia in 2003 and spent more than a decade in prison as Yukos’ main assets were sold to a state-owned company. Yukos ultimately went bankrupt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit [Video]Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hague court to rule in $50 billion Yukos arbitration case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court is ruling Tuesday on whether to reinstate an international arbitration panel’s order for Russia to pay...
Seattle Times

Dutch court orders Russia to pay $50bn to former Yukos owners

The Hague Court of Appeal decision reinstates the world’s largest arbitration award
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeonLSutton

Leon L. Sutton RT @GMLspokesman: The Hague Court of Appeal has today reinstated our arbitral awards of $50 billion. Truth and rule of law have prevailed.… 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.