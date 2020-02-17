U.S. mortgage rates tick up, still near 3-year low
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates nudged up yet still remain near three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.47 percent for the week ending Feb. 13 — a slight bump from last week’s rate of 3.45 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.37 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "With mortgage rates hovering near a five-decade low, refinance application activity is once again surging, rising to the highest level in seven…
