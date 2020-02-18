Global  

HSBC Stock Dips On Weak Profit; To Suspend Buybacks; Plans 35,000 Job Cuts

RTTNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc were losing around 6 percent in London trading after the British bank focused on Asia reported sharp drop in fiscal 2019 profit, hurt mainly by a hefty impairment charge, despite revenue growth. Further, the company announced a new cost reduction plan of $4.5 billion, which reportedly will include the slashing of 35,000 jobs. HSBC also plans to suspend share buy-backs.
HSBC sets new cost cutting, profit targets after 2019 profit falls 33%

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday unveiled plans to cut costs and simplify its structure to boost earnings, after its 2019 profit dropped 33% hit by one-time...
Reuters


