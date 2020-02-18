Global  

FC Cincinnati coach resigns

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020
FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans has resigned amid an investigation into his alleged use of racial slurs. Jans resigned as head coach of the Major League Soccer team Monday evening, FC Cincinnati said this morning. His resignation comes less than two weeks before the club’s Major League Soccer season opener March 1 at the New York Red Bulls. FC Cincinnati said Friday that Jans had stepped away from his head coaching duties temporarily while Major League Soccer investigated allegations that Jans had…
