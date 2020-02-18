Global  

Coronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
InterContinental Hotels (IHG) warned on Tuesday that fewer travellers are booking its rooms in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
