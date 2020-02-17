Pier 1, already closing a St. Louis-area store, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Pier 1 Imports, which was already in the process of closing hundreds of stores, including one in St. Louis County, on Monday became the latest U.S. retailer to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 said in a statement that it intends to put itself up for sale as part of the bankruptcy process and that it already has the approval of its lenders to do so. The move comes just weeks after Pier 1 said it would close half of its U.S. stores. That includes the store at 1805…


