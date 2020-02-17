Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pier 1, already closing a St. Louis-area store, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Pier 1, already closing a St. Louis-area store, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Pier 1 Imports, which was already in the process of closing hundreds of stores, including one in St. Louis County, on Monday became the latest U.S. retailer to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 said in a statement that it intends to put itself up for sale as part of the bankruptcy process and that it already has the approval of its lenders to do so. The move comes just weeks after Pier 1 said it would close half of its U.S. stores. That includes the store at 1805…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy, Prepares For Sale

Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy, Prepares For Sale 00:34

 Fort Worth, Texas-based home goods retailer Pier 1 has filed for bankruptcy. According to Business Insider, the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said Pier 1 is "pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers." In a press...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuits

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Sexual abuse lawsuits are forcing the Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection.      

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pier 1 files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Home furnishings retailer Pier 1 has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy as it pursues a sale of the company.
Independent

Pier 1, already closing stores throughout Orlando, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Pier 1 Imports, which was already in the process of closing hundreds of stores including here in Orlando, on Monday became the latest U.S. retailer to seek...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News Pier 1, already closing a St. Louis-area store, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection https://t.co/gbkIxDEEvt 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.