AT&T’s regional sports networks draw disappointing bids – and may not get sold, report says

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Could AT&T’s regional sports networks not get sold off after all? The telecommunications and media company didn’t get what it wanted in an auction for its group of four sports channels covering markets around Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh and Houston, according to a report in the New York Post, which cited sources. While AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) received multiple bids for what are called “regional sports networks” or RSNs, all of them came in around or below $500 million, short of expectations…
