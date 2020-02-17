Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service

American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
American Airlines will play a major role in operating Qantas’ first-ever service from Chicago to Australia. In an internal memo obtained by the Chicago Business Journal, Franco Tedeschi, American’s regional vice-president in charge of O’Hare Airport (ORD) and its 10,000 AA employees, revealed that American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) will handle ground operations in Chicago for business partner Qantas. The Australian flagship will launch its historic flight on April 15 from ORD to Brisbane,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: American airlines seat controversy escalates

American airlines seat controversy escalates 01:31

 A woman recently went viral on Twitter after sharing a video of the person behind her punching her seat after she reclined it. Wendi Williams said that she took an American Airlines flight on Jan. 31 and reclined her seat at some point during the flight. Williams said the man behind her asked if he...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet Actor Monique Hafen Adams, Star Of San Jose Theater Company's 'Chicago' [Video]Meet Actor Monique Hafen Adams, Star Of San Jose Theater Company's 'Chicago'

Actor Monique Hafen Adams talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her starring role as 'Roxy Hart' in San Jose Theatre Company's production of the Tony-Award winning musical, 'Chicago.' The..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:44Published

American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane [Video]American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

An American Airlines flight, flying to Columbus, Ohio from Charlotte, North Carolina was delayed on Thursday afternoon (February 13) after a passenger was allowed to board the wrong plane. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines testing Google language interpreter software at O'Hare Airport

American Airlines employees in the carrier’s Terminal 3 passenger lounges at O’Hare Airport have begun testing new Google Assistant language interpreter...
bizjournals

Alaska Airlines, American unveil international flight pact

Alaska Airlines said it's forming a West Coast international partnership with American Airlines and will join the One World global carrier alliance. Alaska Air...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

bizjournals

Business Journals American Airlines steps up to assist Qantas in operating the Australian carrier's new service from Chicago to Brisb… https://t.co/sZCSBweE4o 10 hours ago

TWUlocal512

TWUlocal512 American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service https://t.co/hWArJxHfzU via @ChiBizJournal 11 hours ago

xJonNYC

JonNYC American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service https://t.co/CGEU3GSO3t via @ChiBizJournal 11 hours ago

robertrolwing

Robert Rolwing American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service 15 hours ago

FloLake

Maxwell American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service https://t.co/ub4GNL4D24 via @ChiBizJournal 16 hours ago

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel American Airlines to play big role in Qantas’ historic Chicago service https://t.co/OtL595bmjH 19 hours ago

ChiBizJournal

Chi Business Journal American Airlines steps up to assist Qantas in operating the Australian carrier's new service from Chicago to Brisb… https://t.co/U44MKMNZEM 20 hours ago

AirflightNews

Airflight News✈ RT @FlyTPA: WATER ARCH: After a 34-year career in the sky, today we celebrated the final flight for American Airlines Captain Gail Baldwin.… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.