American Airlines to play big role in Qantas' historic Chicago service

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

American Airlines will play a major role in operating Qantas’ first-ever service from Chicago to Australia. In an internal memo obtained by the Chicago Business Journal, Franco Tedeschi, American’s regional vice-president in charge of O’Hare Airport (ORD) and its 10,000 AA employees, revealed that American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) will handle ground operations in Chicago for business partner Qantas. The Australian flagship will launch its historic flight on April 15 from ORD to Brisbane,… 👓 View full article

