From MillerCoors to Sprecher: Kanter's experience gives Glendale brewery an edge

From MillerCoors to Sprecher: Kanter's experience gives Glendale brewery an edge

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jim Kanter is a name in Milwaukee’s brewing scene. For over a decade, he was a top executive with MillerCoors, now part of Molson Coors North America, where he worked in marketing, commercial development and sales before being named MillerCoors general manager. After leaving his MillerCoors position in August 2019, Kanter is back in the Milwaukee beer industry, this time with a well-known local craft name, Sprecher Brewing Co. With Sharad Chadha taking over as the company’s new CEO, Kanter will…
