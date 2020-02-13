Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mike Bloomberg's new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC

Mike Bloomberg's new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg's new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC· *Bloomberg rolled out a plan to crack down on Wall Street that mirrors proposals from Sanders and AOC, notably the inclusion of a financial transactions tax.*
· *It calls for tougher oversight of the largest Wall Street banks and to strengthen consumer protection laws.*
· *It's a reversal from Bloomberg's past stance on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg

Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg 02:39

 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political spending. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate [Video]Bloomberg To Face Democratic Opponents In First Debate

Skyler Henry reports on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg emerging as most popular Democratic presidential candidates (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate [Video]Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchup

Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchup· *Sanders recently won primary victories, causing some, like ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein, to warn that the Vermont senator's policies would wreck the...
Business Insider

Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tactics

Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tacticsDemocratic candidate Mike Bloomberg has deployed a new tactic against Bernie Sanders: accuse his supporters of harassment and mean tweets. Hillary Clinton used...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

RichardJSiegel

Richard J. Siegel At least this changes the conversation and we're going in the proper direction again. With $5 Trillion going INTO g… https://t.co/af8AvASWLq 22 minutes ago

DianaBialkowski

Diana Bialkowski How Mike Bloomberg wants to crack down on Wall Street https://t.co/ruu1dXggDT 2 hours ago

ElCid_1202

ElCid How Mike Bloomberg wants to crack down on Wall Street https://t.co/vNiMPKOOow 2 hours ago

FlippinReepers

flippin reepers Mike Bloomberg unveiled a plan on Tuesday to crack down on Wall Street. Some of his proposals include a 0.1% financ… https://t.co/3Ov5K7N0NO 3 hours ago

Annekatz12

Annekatz Mike Bloomberg's new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC - https://t.co/XdDQzg1mf3 3 hours ago

renaemerle

Renae Merle Bloomberg took on Wall Street (where he made his vast fortune) with a detailed proposal today that would end many o… https://t.co/f8bY4f6U09 3 hours ago

jlfriggi1

jose lauro friggi Mike Bloomberg's new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC - https://t.co/FxoPWGgfMg 4 hours ago

JohnHotsforu

john williams How Mike Bloomberg wants to crack down on Wall Street https://t.co/wL6qn5bmAm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.