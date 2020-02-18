Pier 1, already closing stores in Mass., files for bankruptcy

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pier 1 Imports, which was already in the process of closing hundreds of stores nationwide, including nine across Massachusetts, on Monday became the latest U.S. retailer to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 said in a statement that it intends to put itself up for sale as part of the bankruptcy process and that it already has the approval of its lenders to do so. The move comes just weeks after Pier 1 said it would close half of its U.S. stores. Nine Massachusetts… 👓 View full article

