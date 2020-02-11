El Dorado County to vote on environmental study for $42.7 million highway project

Global  

Anticipating future growth in the area, El Dorado County is set to approve the environmental review for a $42.7 million project to rebuild a U.S. 50 interchange in Shingle Springs. Next month, the county Board of Supervisors plans to vote on the environmental impact report for the U.S. 50/Ponderosa Road/South Shingle Road Interchange Improvement Project. The project is broken down into three phases over several years. The first phase, according to the 2018 project study, would relocate Durock…
Recent related news from verified sources

Former Sacramento Kings coach sells El Dorado County home for $1.56 million

David Joerger, the former Sacramento Kings head coach, has sold his 5,441-square-foot home in El Dorado County for $1.56 million, according to real estate...
bizjournals

Pure Minerals reveals HPA scoping study and acquires PNG nickel project

Pure Minerals Ltd (ASX:PM1) has received results for a scoping study evaluating the production of high-purity alumina (HPA) from its Townsville Energy Chemicals...
Proactive Investors

