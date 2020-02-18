Global  

Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. on 1998 charges related to a bribery scandal. The White House announced the move Tuesday morning. DeBartolo pleaded guilty to federal charges of failing to report a felony in a bribery case that sent former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards to prison. The former governor had demanded payment for a riverboat casino license DeBartolo was pursuing. Though not sentenced to jail time, DeBartolo was fined $1 million…
