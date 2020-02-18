Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. on 1998 charges related to a bribery scandal. The White House announced the move Tuesday morning. DeBartolo pleaded guilty to federal charges of failing to report a felony in a bribery case that sent former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards to prison. The former governor had demanded payment for a riverboat casino license DeBartolo was pursuing. Though not sentenced to jail time, DeBartolo was fined $1 million…


